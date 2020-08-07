#Ginacaranoisoverparty began trending on Wednesday as the woke mob set Carano in their sights after days of her pushing back against critics. The controversy appears to have kicked off with Carano posting a black-and-white wartime photo of men giving the infamous Nazi salute with one circled, as he's refusing to take part in the gesture.
The Mandalorian actress was then hit with tweets from trolls, who claimed they were trying to "educate" her while accusing her of being racist and not supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement through her social media.
Carano, being the fighter she is, called the trolls "cowards and bullies." "In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I'm sorry, these people are not 'educators'... they are cowards and bullies," she tweeted.
In a world beset by actual racism and real problems, we've reached a point where thousands discuss 'canceling' someone because they express an opinion they don't understand. And that's what it comes down to. Not understanding. This hungry mob scouring social media for people to target feeds off soundbite slogans and trendy, digestible issues. So, Carano making a larger point - or even opening up a discussion - about standing against racism is completely lost on them. Because her point doesn't fit into the binary politics the US so greedily feasts on, critics push her to a side without her having any say at all in the matter.
And of all the people who could be targeted by BLM trolls, Carano is a strange choice. A movement that's supposed to be about equality targeting a woman who has progressed female standing in culture, both through her fighting and acting career, and worked against sex trafficking to boot, is not the best look.
The positive to takeaway here is that Carano didn't back down. Celebrities and politicians often begin sweating when they see their names trending and connected to controversy. We're then usually served up a swift public apology, with the person in question reassuring liberal critics that they are, in fact, on their side. This happens for sins as minuscule as asking whether Kanye West would make a good president.
Carano's right to avoid such temptation and to blast her critics as "cowards." That's what they are. Anyone who targets a woman over an opinion they're too small-minded to understand or accept and who veils their attacks in the guise of "education" is indeed a coward.
The most extreme arm of the BLM movement and the woke mob is not about education or politics or even progress. It has become about servitude. Say what they want you to say or they'll find a way to threaten you or our career. Do what they want you to do or you're 'canceled.' But, as Carano showed, if you just stand your ground, you take away the perceived power these leftist authoritarians have been gifted through years of appeasement accomplished through fear-mongering.
