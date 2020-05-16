Disturbing reports from #Iran that the tomb of Esther & Mordechai, a holy Jewish site, was set afire overnight. We hope that the the authorities bring the perpetrators of this #antisemitic act to justice & commit to protecting the holy sites of all religious minorities in Iran.

BERLIN - National Director of Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Jonathan Greenblatt announced Friday on Twitter that the tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Iran was torched.

"We are outraged by reports that the Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Hamedan, Iran, was desecrated by arson last night."

Iran's official news agency IRNA on Saturday morning confirmed that there had been an attempt to break into the tomb of Esther and Mordechai, a holy Jewish site in Hamedan, but removed the report from its website two hours after its publication.



On Saturday morning IRNA reported from Hamedan that the perpetrator of the attack on the Jewish tomb of Esther and Mordechai had tried to enter the building through an adjacent bank but had failed in his attempt. The report said the Jewish shrine had not sustained damages. It also claimed that the perpetrator's face had been recorded on CCTV footage and police were looking for him.

This isn't a news article. It's a story about a rumor and certain folks' almost giddy response to that rumor. This article has zero evidence that this event occurred. Also the author is a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies which exists to foment regime change on Iran.

As much as Greenblatt would like this to be true so as to increase the chances of a violent confrontation with Iran, there are no reports stating what he is alleging.