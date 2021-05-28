© BBC



Radio Newcastle broadcaster had severe headaches a week after vaccine and fell seriously ill days later, relatives say.The award-winning BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw died in hospital after suffering blood clots following her AstraZeneca vaccination, her family has said.Shaw died at the Royal Victoria infirmary in Newcastle on Friday last week after being treated in intensive care for blood clots and bleeding. She was surrounded by family, the statement said.Colleagues and listeners have paid tribute to Shaw since her death was announced by Alfie Joey on the Sunday morning show on Radio Newcastle.In a statement released by the BBC, Shaw's family said: "We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always."It's been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family."Shaw previously worked in commercial radio and won a Sony Gold award in 2012 for the breakfast show she hosted on Real Radio with Gary Philipson.Rik Martin, the acting executive editor of BBC Radio Newcastle, said: "Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa's lovely family. She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum."She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences. We've lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people."