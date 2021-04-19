The jabs were being offered at a mass vaccination centre in Nice's Palais des Expositions this weekend, with 4,000 available to those aged over 55 in high-risk occupations, meaning 3,000 teachers eligible to take part.That means the take-up rate among eligible teachers was just 2 per cent, with one local official blaming vaccine hesitancy caused by scaremongering around the British-made jab.Anne Frackowiak-Jacobs, sub-prefect of nearby Grasse, saidThat has led to 'vaccine hesitancy' among French people - already Europe's biggest vaccine-skeptics - with a survey last month showing 61 per cent of people now think the AstraZeneca jab is 'unsafe.'Local officials tried to claim that vaccines had been advertised late and restrictions on age and occupation were also to blame for appointments going un-used.But Ms Frackowiak-Jacobs said it actually shows that French people have 'no confidence' in the British-made jab, despite world health authorities and Europe's own regulator saying the benefits far outweigh the risks.The vaccination centre in Nice is now due to reopen on Monday and will instead offer Pfizer and Moderna jabs in the hopes of attracting more interest.On Saturday, the country reported another 35,000 new cases, bringing the overall total to 5.2million, and another 189 deaths.France's Covid death toll now stands at more than 100,000, a grim benchmark that it passed on Thursday.France is currently in lockdown, and Mr Macron has been severely criticised for the slowness of vaccine roll-out, compared to neighbours including the UK.Despite this, thousands of doses of the Anglo-Swedish developed Oxford AstraZeneca are being wasted following panic created by President Macron.Political opponents suggested the notoriously anti-Brexit president had partly questioned its safety and effectiveness so as to attack the UK.Natacha Bouchart, the Mayor of Calais, is among those who have referred to a'wave of panic' created by Mr Macron, saying: 'There really has to be a national campaign to explain that this vaccine has no more negative consequences than the ones from Pfizer or Moderna.'Mr Macron announced that the use of AstraZeneca was being suspended last month 'as a precaution'.He at first said it was dangerous for people aged over 65, and then reviewed this to say that those under 55 should avoid it.This was around the time that Mr Macron's own prime minister, Jean Castex, was having an AstraZeneca jab.