she ultimately could not be revived

A 78-year-old woman died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at Cal Poly Pomona, but her death is not believed to be related to the vaccine, health officials said Saturday. The woman died Friday, according to Kaiser Permanente, which operates the vaccination site at the Pomona campus." said Dr. Michael Morris, physician director of Kaiser Permanente Southern California's COVID-19 Vaccination Program."Paramedics on scene began CPR almost immediately and continued, but. Her cause of death has not been determined; however, there were no signs or symptoms of a severe allergic or anaphylactic reaction. Her family has shared that she had a history of heart- related illness," Morris continued.The woman was accompanied by her husband of 57 years, who also received a vaccination. Kaiser officials said that. Kaiser said the site will remain open and vaccinations will continue as long as supplies are available.