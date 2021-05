Pfizer's vaccine has a worse rate of fatalities per million doses than AstraZeneca's - except in the UK - and that Norway, for some reason, has the highest fatality rate for both vaccines than any other country

While breathlessly claiming a PR effort that "could be linked" to Russia, major Western outlets are turning a blind eye to the very real report, authored by AstraZeneca, asking for better standards of data about vaccine safety.According to the French outlet Numerama , a "mystery agency" named Fazze has reached out to French social media influencers and offered them talking points to "denigrate" the Pfizer vaccine. However, Numerama stops short of accusing Russia of anything, saying merely thatand that the campaign "echoes most of the arguments that the official Sputnik V vaccine account shares on Twitter."Like a party game of "telephone," the tale has grown in the telling. By Tuesday, the Guardian claimed Fazze was "Russia-linked" and said the agency's "management come from Moscow and have worked for an agency reportedly founded by a Russian entrepreneur." By the time it got to the Washington Post on Wednesday, the claim was that "French officials reportedly believe could be linked to Russia."One of the exhibits, a chart provided alongside the ham-fisted talking point to- including Russia. It appeared on Wednesday on a Russian-language Telegram channel. When reached for comment,Titled "Restoring Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccines and Improved Co-operation Between Regulatory, Healthcare Agencies and Pharmaceutical Companies,". The only vaccines mentioned in the report are Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson - leaving out Moderna, the other US-made mRNA-based vaccine.AstraZeneca's report criticizes the knee-jerk reaction of health authorities to pause the use of their vaccine and that of J&J, thereby "fuelling vaccine hesitancy and particularly in adenoviral vectored vaccines."The chart featured in a screenshot published by Numerama is on page four of the AstraZeneca report. The statistics in it indicate thatin the sample. Inquiring minds might indeed want to know what could be behind this.However, the chart is literally prefaced by the warning that a "significant level of attention has focused on the rare events of thrombotic thrombocytopenia, but."Indeed,to incidents of these rare events." It also makes the case that "benefits of vaccination with any of the available vaccines far outweigh the risks at an individual and at a public health level."AstraZeneca even invokes a report by the Tony Blair Institute of Global Change - that well-known bastion of Russian meddling - to argue there is "an urgent need to assess and evaluate [Covid]-19 safety in the same way and across all vaccines, so that clear and consistent guidelines on use can be provided by regulators."All of these are valid concerns and addressing them would likely improve the confidence of the public in Covid-19 vaccinations - the very goal Western governments and Big Tech have publicly embraced. Yet instead of doing so,If we're going to go by "sounds like" and "consistent with," however, we need to note how EU and US media and governments have persistently accused Russia and Sputnik V of attacking, denigrating and questioning their vaccines.To name just one example, the neutral European country of Serbia has obtained all sorts of vaccines for its citizens - as well as those of nearby countries, even hostile ones - ranging from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and J&J to Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm. Serbians literally have one of the widest arrays of jabs to choose from in the world. Yet instead of covering it as a real-world testbed of vaccines' relative effectiveness and safety, Western media have instead raised issues about "vaccine diplomacy," alleging Russia and China are using Covid-19 vaccines for political purposes. Are their actual priorities a bit more clear now?