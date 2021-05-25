© AP/Carolyn Kaster



Nearly five months after being deployed to the U.S. Capitol to help quell the Jan. 6 insurrection, National Guard troops were set to leave and turn over security of the area to Capitol Police.Guard troops, their mission ending Sunday, were expected to be leaving on Monday, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The person was not authorized to discuss the plan by name and requested anonymity.The Pentagon announced earlier in the week that an extension of— had not been requested.The planned departure came asandto investigate the attack that sought to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden.Some Republican lawmakers have begun downplaying the event despite the handful of deaths, injuries to scores of police officers, hundreds of arrests, damages to the building and shouted threats against lawmakers from many of those who stormed the building. Much of the violence was caught on camera.Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who oversaw a security review in the wake of the rioting, told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that"God bless the National Guard," Honore said. "They've done significant work."The next day tMinority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he opposes the commission proposal, which would need significant Republican support to advance under Senate rules.though the proposal requires its work to be concluded by the end of this year.