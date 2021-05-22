© Drew Angerer/Nuccio DiNuzzo



Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Friday called on the leaders of the Democratic Party to join her in condemning the "blatant anti-white racism" Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot showed by allowing only journalists of color to interview her."Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county — of all races — to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white," Gabbard tweeted.Lightfoot made headlines earlier this week for defending her policy of allowing only journalists of color to interview her for the two-year anniversary of her mayoral inauguration, claiming such a move is justified to combat systemic racism in media.Lightfoot, who is the first black woman and also the first lesbian mayor of Chicago, used the controversy as an opportunity to praise herself and what she believes her election represents."By now, you may have heard the news that on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as Mayor of this great City, I will be exclusively providing one-on-one interviews with journalists of color," she wrote in a letter in part. "As a person of color, I have throughout my adult life done everything that I can to fight for diversity and inclusion in every institution that I have been a part of and being Mayor makes me uniquely situated to shine a spotlight on this most important issue.""I have been struck since my first day on the campaign trail back in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically," she continued."I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many," Lightfoot also tweeted. "That isn't just in City Hall. It's a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI, or Native American.""Diversity and inclusion is imperative across all institutions including media. In order to progress we must change," she continued. "This is exactly why I'm being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city."Gregory Pratt, a Latino reporter with The Chicago Tribune, wrote Wednesday on Twitter that he refused to do an interview with Lightfoot if she was unwilling to lift the racial stipulations on the journalists who cover her."I am a Latino reporter [at Chicago Tribune] whose interview request was granted for today. However, I asked the mayor's office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully canceled. Politicians don't get to choose who covers them," he said.