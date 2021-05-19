What are the details?
Mary Ann Ahern — a political reporter for NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV in Chicago — tweeted that Lightfoot's spokeswoman said the mayor "is granting 1 on 1 interviews — only to Black or Brown journalists."
Ahern also made reference to Lightfoot arriving at the "midway point" in her mayoral term, which Fox News said apparently signals that Ahern tried and failed to land an interview with Lightfoot.
Paris Schultz — "Chicago Tonight" co-anchor and political correspondent for WTTW-TV — reacted to Ahern's news regarding Lightfoot granting interviews only to reporters of color by tweeting that he "was told the same thing."
When George Cardenas, the city's 12th Ward alderman, piped in as well and remarked "how is that even true, be serious," Ahern tweeted back saying indeed it's true, and Heather Cherone — Chicago politics reporter for WTTW — added that "I can confirm, alderman."
With that, Cardenas remarked, "This should be corrected."
Fox News said Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to its request for comment.
How did other folks react?
As you might imagine, an outcry ensued on social media charging Lightfoot with racism and discrimination:
- "Can you imagine if a white mayor did this???" one commenter asked.
- "That is only slightly racist!! But to be expected," another user said. "She is judging people based on the color of their skin and not the content of their character. What a wonderful role model! NOT! She needs to be removed immediately."
- "So condoning the murders of the people of Chicago wasn't enough, now she admits she is racist," another commenter wrote. "What's next? Will she admit she is a terrorist Hamas supporter, too? I guess being a failed politician wasn't enough."
- "So, she's doing what white majors [sic] have always done, but in reverse," one user observed. "Where's the lie/problem?"
- "Y'all know that white people can read those interviews, too, right?" another commenter asked. "I don't understand what the issue is."
- "Thank you Mayor Lightfoot," another user said. "Black and Brown journalist[s] will not distort you[r] words. Our communities have been underrepresented too long. I applaud your efforts for bringing equity, fairness, and celebrating the rich culture in Chicago neighborhoods."
Fox News noted that it's unclear when Lightfoot began limiting one-on-one interviews to journalists of color — and if the policy applies only to local reporters, given that MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle interviewed the mayor Monday.