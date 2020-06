© Stephen J. Serio



Mayor Lightfoot said she's hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd's killing by police in Minnesota. But, she's unsure of one of the biggest.Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago . She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago."I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what's left so it doesn't perish, and other perishables, and they are taking their time, as I would expect."The mayor said most of the others said they are committed to Chicago. She said she hopes Walmart follows suit."My hope is that they will come back," Lightfoot said. "But I got a resounding, 'Mayor, this is our city, this is our home,' from a lot of other retailers and I would hope that Walmart would follow suit."