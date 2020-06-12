US Rep. Bobby Rush said at least eight cops and supervisors ducked into his district office at 54th Street and South Wentworth Avenue on June 1 while looting stemming from George Floyd protests went largely unchecked outside, the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday.
"One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office," Rush said at a press conference. "They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses within sight and within their reach."
Rush said he nabbed the cooping cops after getting a call that his offices had been burglarized, and reviewed his security video. He said he was shocked at what he saw.
"They were in a mode of relaxation and they did not care about what was happening to businesspeople, to this city," he said. "They didn't care. They absolutely didn't care."
Comment: See also:
- 'People are just f***ing lawless right now' - Chicago's aldermen plead with mayor to protect their communities from bands of armed looters
- As looting and killing spree continues, Chicago aldermen spar with Mayor Lightfoot over refusal to deploy National Guard
"That's a personal embarrassment to me," Lightfoot said as she publicly apologized to Rush Thursday. "I'm sorry that you and your staff even had to deal with this incredible indignity."
"Not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing happened," she said.
Lightfoot urged the cops to come forward and said the department's Internal Affairs Division will review the incident and the state attorney general's office will investigate, Block Club Chicago reported.
Comment: It looks these Cops are not scared of riots or rioters and it doesn't make sense for them to go to Democratic representative office and sleep, when the looting is going on outside. Did they got orders to stand down and unwittingly relaxing in the office of Democratic party US Rep. office when the Democratic party actively pulling down the statues across the nation and projecting Police as the villains and glorifying the looters? Let's hope that the inquiry into the incident will be impartial and truth will come out.
Rush, a one-time candidate for mayor, has been in Congress since 1963. He is a founding member of the Illinois Black Panther Party.
The report of police hiding in his office comes as police in the city are under fire for the handling of widespread protests in the wake of Floyd's May 25 death while being pinned down by police in Minneapolis.
Comment: As woke world protests 'systemic racism' in the USA, Black-on-Black murders break 60-year-old record in Chicago