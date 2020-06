And now for the next trick...

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

Events are now in the saddle and riding Americans. In most cases, the authors of those events - from harsh anti-Covid measures, to rioting and lawlessness - derive from the liberal left. How far are they prepared to go?The worst part of this amusement-park hellscape, however, is not the news per se, but how US leaders - specifically Democrat leaders - are responding to it. Consider, for example, the lockdown measures implemented in response to Covid-19.No sooner did the US begin to flatten the idiocy curve than along came another scandal, this one the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white cop. With the prejudiced support of the mainstream media, in cooperation with groups such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter, Democrats swung into action, accusing the entire police force of institutional racism. Even 'taking a knee' as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the black community was not enough for the liberals, of course.As these sorts of responses to national crises demonstrate, any sense of balance and reason has fled the Democratic Party.Democrats, for all their eccentricities, certainly understand this.The Democrats fully understand that the most effective way of delivering a political death blow to a tour de force like Donald Trump is on the grounds of a crumbling economy. Yet, despite the shutdown caused by Covid-19, and the violence on the streets following the killing of George Floyd, the US economy has not collapsed. In fact, despite 20 million Americans losing their jobs in April, it's showing remarkable staying power.Fortune magazine summed it up succinctly: "No one saw it coming - 2.5 million job gains in May and a lower unemployment rate."This is extremely disconcerting news for the Democrats.Although many chided the Democrats for quickly forgetting about the coronavirus and social distancing as protests and riots broke out across the nation, this could be used as an excuse for shutting down businesses and perhaps even forcing quarantine on Americans yet again.American magazine and online publisher the Atlantic explains how Covid-19 cases may explode in the wake of street protests, with a ready-made narrative that blames law enforcement and, by extension, the Trump administration: "Police officers have dealt with [troublemakers] roughly, crowding protesters together, blasting them with lung and eye irritants, and cramming them into paddy wagons and jails."The article continues with a somber prediction: "As the long, hot summer of 2020 begins, the facts suggest that the US is not going to beat the coronavirus...It is a bitter and unmistakably American cruelty that the people who might suffer most are also fighting for justice in a way that almost certainly increases their risk of being infected."It requires a special kind of cynicism for a political party to willfully destroy the very nation it hopes to lead. For such individuals, there is no commitment to the country, but rather a commitment only to the acquisition of raw power. Such individuals - irrespective of which party they represent - should never be allowed anywhere near the levers of power. It's the great American tragedy, however, that it's exactly those individuals who are now manipulating the situation at this critical juncture in the young nation's history.