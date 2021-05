AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Forty-five people were shot, five fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot's (D) Chicago.ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend's first fatal shooting occurred Saturday night shortly before 11 p.m. when 37-year-old Travis Willis was shot "during a fight." The shooting occurred in West Pullman. Willis was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.The Sun-Times noted a 21-year-old man was killed while riding in a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. The 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the head and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A 27-year-old was shot and fatally injured just before midnight Saturday. He was standing "in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street" when shots rang out. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.A 34-year-old year-old man was shot and killed around 2 p.m. Sunday while standing "in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue." He was talking to another man when a third individual approached on foot and opened fire.The most recent fatal attack was the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy mid-afternoon Sunday. The boy was driving in West Garfield Park when someone fired shots, striking him in the face. The teenager succumbed to his wounds.