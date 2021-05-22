© Alex Milan Tracy/SIPA USA/Newscom



In short, they have begun to replace education with activism.

© Dave Killen/The Oregonian



© Jake Arnold, OSBA



© Courtesy



"I almost feel like we're walking around on eggshells. You have to be careful what you say," a veteran teacher told me. "I'm afraid of speaking up for fear I might lose my job. . . . I mean, what would happen if I said I'm a conservative Republican Christian? How would that go?" When I asked how the new political education program had affected her personally, her voice broke: "I don't want go back to work. I don't believe in this. It goes against my faith system. . . . We're all created as equals in God's sight, and this is just wrong, the way we're teaching our children. I don't have to be embarrassed because of my skin color."

© Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian/AP



including kindergarten.

Unfortunately, this kind of curriculum is fast becoming the rule in Oregon.

Education is the means; politics is the end.

"I called human resources and asked them if I needed to profess that I believe [in critical race theory] and if I had to teach from this perspective. And I was told that I need to understand it, I need to know all about it, [and] I could probably lose my job [if I didn't teach that way] if my principal is super into making sure that teachers are using this lens as they teach."

© Nathan Howard/Getty Images



live-action street protesting.

"That the legislator should especially busy himself about the education of the young would be disputed by no one, as the regime is damaged in cities where this is not done. The young need to be educated to the regime, since the character proper to each regime is what customarily preserves it and establishes it to begin with."

Their teachers, too, have immersed themselves in the destruction

© Facebook

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. Sign up for his newsletter here.



City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529). SUPPORT