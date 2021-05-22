© AP Photo/Salvador Melendez



Fourteen bodies have now been found at the home of a former police officer who was arrested this month for murdering two women, Salvadoran prosecutors said Thursday.Authorities have said the case, and there has been speculation in local media that it could have killed as many as 20 people.After his arrest, a search was launched of his home in the eastern town of Chalchuapa., prosecutors said. The total of bodies recovered at the home increased by four over the past week.Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro said the skeletal remains will be re-assembled and subjected to DNA testing to determine their identities. He saidBased on the information in the case, prosecutorswho may have acted as accomplices in 14 killings, including the murders of nine women.The prosecutors' office said earlierThe country's director of police, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, said Osorio Chávez was fired from the force in 2005 and may have been killing people for a decade."He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream," Arriaza Chicas said."This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99% of the people who assisted him have been detained," said.