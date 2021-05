© Reuters / Akhtar Soomro/Illustration

Forget the accidental 'super likes', STDs & casual ghostings - online dating is set to get even worse, thanks to government meddling and virtue-signalling tech bosses. Clearly, there's never been a better time to be single.People on dating apps are looking for one of two things: romance or sex. Occasionally, they want both - ideally, from the same individual. Sometimes, they even want marriage and kids. But there's one thing they never, ever want, and that's a Covid-19 vaccine.A Westminster source told the Telegraph: "All those apps will be approached to flag the importance of getting vaccinated. There are ongoing conversations. It would be a decision for platforms [if they wished] to be involved."If the plan is rolled out, the profiles of vaccinated users will get creepy 'blue ticks' to show they've been jabbed - not to mention access to premium content such as boosts, 'super likes' and 'super swipes' as an incentive. They'll also be able to filter potential matches by vaccination status and even book an inoculation appointment through the app, which is already possible in the US Presumably, the non-vaccinated will be branded with a soldering iron or have a red cross daubed on their door, but this is yet to be confirmed. Either way, it's absolutely bananas.From a commercial perspective, why on Earth would anyone want to alienate their customer base by creating a system that shames them? It's a total romance killer, which surely negates the entire purpose of a dating app's existence.Meanwhile, the entire proposal makes even less sense from a health standpoint. Yes, Covid-19 is real and poses a serious risk. But not for young people without a pre-existing health condition - they are in the demographic most likely to recover from the virus without serious consequences.What's more, they already display enthusiasm about receiving the vaccine. A recent study by the University of Michigan, in the US, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, shows that 76% of teens and young adults are willing to get the jab.Besides, is Covid-19 really the worst infection a person can get from a casual encounter? I'm no Alfred Kinsey, but I'm pretty sure the answer to that is no.And there's an additional risk: HIV. A total of 4,139 people were diagnosed with HIV in the UK in 2019. Of these, 1,559 were heterosexual and almost all of them had contracted it through unsafe sex.So, why are the powerful pushing Covid-19 vaccines on young people with such force? My theory is three-fold. First, there has been speculation, as yet unsubstantiated, that the vaccination of young people is actually being carried out to protect older people whose inoculation may, in some cases, be ineffective.Is that really what we want?There are many good reasons to be single. But the government's infiltration of dating apps for their own gain might be the best one yet.