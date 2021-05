© Tim Mossholder/pexels.com

The end of the big box stores?

Moms-and-pops can keep the change

Many shoppers now swearing off big box stores after seeing beloved shops shutterFew people have escaped the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and that's especially true for local 'mom and pop' shops. A new study finds half of Americans have witnessed their favorite local businesses close down because of COVID-19.A survey of 2,000 people reveals 68 percent personally know a local business owner impacted by the pandemic. According to respondents, the most commonly impacted businesses include cafes (62%), retail shops (58%), gaming shops (55%), and book stores (54%).Commissioned by Templeton Distillery and conducted by OnePoll , researchers also discovered the pandemic has had a major impact on how often 65 percent of people shop locally.Three in five respondents (63%) said they don't mind paying more than retail value for a product if they're getting it from a local business.Still, the pandemic isn't the only reason Americans say they're deciding to shop local. Nearly half the poll (49%) do so because they genuinely believe locally-made products are better quality. Other reasons include knowing the business owner (47%) and knowing the employees (45%)."Small businesses are the backbone of towns and cities around the country," says Templeton Distillery Co-founder Keith Kerkhoff in a statement. "Templeton, Iowa is one such small town. With just over 300 people, the town continues to be ignited by the spark of simple business ideas that can last for more than 100 years. We want to celebrate the legacy of local businesses everywhere that are just as ignited, while also looking ahead to the exciting future as these businesses bounce back."Over half of Americans (53%) add they've seriously thought about how they can help local businesses after COVID. This includes increasing the amount of tipping they do.Other helpful ideas people are considering include donating to a business' grassroots fundraiser (53%), volunteering to work with the business to maintain it (49%), and exclusively shopping local (48%). More than half (55%) added they have sworn off ever going to a big chain store again because of the impact the pandemic has had on small businesses."It is incredibly important right now to give back to the small businesses in our communities, especially after all they have been through during the pandemic," adds Kerkhoff.