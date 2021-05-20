Ceuta, along with nearby Melilla, has long been a destination for people from countries in Africa hoping to cross into Europe, despite being heavily protected and fortified with a double fence.
The mass crossing into Ceuta came amid heightened tensions between Madrid and Rabat over Spain's decision to allow a Western Sahara independence leader to be treated for Covid-19 in Spain.
"This sudden arrival of irregular migrants is a serious crisis for Spain and for Europe," he added, before announcing he would travel to the enclave on Tuesday.
Comment: If 6,000 is being considered a 'serious crisis', what does that make the hundreds of thousands that have flooded Europe over the last 10 years and more?
In remarks seemingly directed at Morocco, Sánchez hinted at a link between the sudden relaxing of border controls and the diplomatic tensions.
"As the president of Spain, I believe firmly that Morocco is a partner country, it's a country that is a friend of Spain and it should continue this way," he added. "To be effective, this cooperation needs to always be based on respect. Respect for mutual borders."
Spain had deployed troops to help patrol the border with Morocco, stationing armoured vehicles along the beach, said Sánchez. Red Cross personnel were also helping migrants as they battle hypothermia and exhaustion after swimming around the breakwater that marks the border. One young man died during the treacherous crossing on Monday, according to Spanish officials.
The EU commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, described the situation as worrying and said: "Spanish borders are European borders."
She added: "The most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to prevent irregular departures, and that those that do not have the right to stay are orderly and effectively returned."
Spain's interior minister said about 2,700 people had already been sent back to Morocco. An exception exists for unaccompanied minors, who are allowed to remain legally in Spain under government supervision.
Comment: The problem is governments struggle to identify which are minors, and some migrants claim to be under age knowing they'll be more likely to gain asylum.
"This is an extraordinary and exceptional situation," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska. A local football stadium had been converted into an impromptu processing centre for the migrants, while 200 police officers had been called in to bolster security.
The Spanish government delegation in Ceuta told El País that people began crossing into the territory in the early hours of Monday, streaming in steadily from neighbouring Morocco all day. Those making the crossing ranged from young men to mothers cradling babies and entire families, with migrants swimming or using inflatable boats to skirt the breakwater that marks the border.
Comment: As you can see from the headline picture above, and as is often the case, those making the crossing are often young males.
It marked the second influx into Ceuta in recent weeks; at the end of April more than 100 young Moroccans swam into the Spanish territory. Most were returned to Morocco within 48 hours under the conditions of a recent agreement between the two countries.
Relations between Morocco and Spain have been strained after Madrid decided to allow Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, to be hospitalised in northern Spain after he contracted Covid-19. The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco.
Comment: So this may have been partly a tit-for-tat move? We've seen the migrant crisis used by leaders across the board to further various agendas: Turkey's migrant busses, tear gas attacks and fake news stunts at the Greek border
Morocco annexed the region on the west coast of Africa in 1975, scoring a diplomatic victory last year when Donald Trump's US administration recognised Rabat's sovereignty over the region in a deal aimed at normalising relations between Israel and Morocco.
Spanish officials said the independence leader had been allowed to access medical treatment in Spain for "strictly humanitarian reasons".
Ghali's arrival in Spain sparked vociferous protest from Rabat, with Morocco's foreign ministry describing Spain's move as "inconsistent with the spirit of partnership and good neighbourliness" and warning it would have "consequences".
On Tuesday, the conservative leader of Ceuta pointed to a "change in Morocco's attitude" to explain the arrival of 6,000 migrants in the territory of 84,000 people.
On Monday, Mohammed Ben Aisa, the head of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights, a nonprofit group that works with migrants in northern Morocco, linked the migrants' crossing to the diplomatic row.
"The information that we have is that the Moroccan authorities reduced the usually heavy militarisation of the coasts, which comes after Morocco's foreign ministry statement about Spain's hosting of Brahim Ghali," Ben Aisa told the Associated Press.
An increase in migrants was also reported at the nearby enclave of Melilla, with 80 people making their way across the double fence that sits along the border with Morocco.
Comment: RT reports: Associated Press reveals some details about the current influx and the lax state of controls at the border: