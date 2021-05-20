© Reuters / Jon Nazca



More than 6,000 people, an estimated 1,500 of them children, have crossed into Spain's northern African enclave of Ceuta since Monday, in an unprecedented influx that left Spanish officials scrambling to cope with a humanitarian and diplomatic crisis at its border with Morocco.Ceuta, along with nearby Melilla, has long been a destination for people from countries in Africa hoping to cross into Europe,The mass crossing into Ceuta came amid heightened tensions between Madrid and Rabat over Spain's decision to allow a Western Sahara independence leader to be treated for Covid-19 in Spain.On Tuesday, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, saidthat allows for the return of Moroccans who swim into the territory.he added, before announcing he would travel to the enclave on Tuesday."As the president of Spain, I believe firmly that Morocco is a partner country, it's a country that is a friend of Spain and it should continue this way," he added. "To be effective, this cooperation needs to always be based on respect.Spain had deployed troops to help patrol the border with Morocco, stationing armoured vehicles along the beach, said Sánchez. Red Cross personnel were also helping migrants as they battle hypothermia and exhaustion after swimming around the breakwater that marks the border. One young man died during the treacherous crossing on Monday, according to Spanish officials.The EU commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, described the situation as worrying and said: "Spanish borders are European borders."She added: "The most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to prevent irregular departures, and that those that do not have the right to stay are orderly and effectively returned."Spain's interior minister, who are allowed to remain legally in Spain under government supervision."This is an extraordinary and exceptional situation," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska.The Spanish government delegation in Ceuta told El País that people began crossing into the territory in the early hours of Monday, streaming in steadily from neighbouring Morocco all day.to mothers cradling babies and entire families, with migrants swimming or using inflatable boats to skirt the breakwater that marks the border.under the conditions of a recent agreement between the two countries.Spanish officials said the independence leader had been allowed to access medical treatment in Spain for "strictly humanitarian reasons".Ghali's arrival in Spain sparked vociferous protest from Rabat, with Morocco's foreign ministry describing Spain's move as "inconsistent with the spirit of partnership and good neighbourliness" and warning it would have "consequences".On Tuesday,Juan Jesús Vivas told the broadcaster Cadena Ser. "The mood among Ceuta's population is now one of anguish, uncertainty, unease and fear."On Monday, Mohammed Ben Aisa, the head of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights, a nonprofit group that works with migrants in northern Morocco, linked the migrants' crossing to the diplomatic row., which comes after Morocco's foreign ministry statement about Spain's hosting of Brahim Ghali," Ben Aisa told the Associated Press.An increase in migrants was also reported at the nearby enclave of Melilla, with 80 people making their way across the double fence that sits along the border with Morocco.