© Alexandros Michailidis / shutterstock.com



Syria, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Iraq

With 2019 three quarters of the way through, fears of a second migrant crisis continue to grow as the number of migrant arrivals in Europe surpass the numbers seen in 2018.According to a report by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO), the amount of migrants who've sought asylum in Europe in 2019, Die Welt reports In its asylum trends report, EASO states: "So far in 2019 more applications have been lodged compared to last year: between January and August 2019 more than 456,000 applications have been lodged in the EU+,, compared to 37,300 in the previous year.Following threats from Turkish President Recep Erdogan to ' flood ' Europe with 3.6 million additional migrants, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on NATO to increase its naval patrols in the Aegean to prevent an onslaught of illegal migrants landing in Greece.Amid the growing crisis, there have been more and more calls from centrist politicians for the EU to revamp its utterly dysfunctional migration policy.While speaking with journalists from Die Welt, Kai Wegner, the chairmen of the Berlin Christian Democratic Union party, stated: "It is high time for a paradigm shift in the EU's rescue policy based on the Australian no-tolerance principle.""This would mean bringing back all the people caught up in the Mediterranean without exception. This would reduce the incentives for crossings with non-oceangoing boats to zero and finally put an end to the deaths on the Mediterranean," Wegner added.