: "This is a bomb that will explode. Decongestion efforts aren't enough. You move more to the mainland and others come. It's a cycle that will continue repeating itself with devastating effect until the big explosion comes."

Greek authorities are scrambling to deal with unrest at a heavily overcrowded migrant camp on Lesbos after a fire there left at least one person dead.Officials said they had found the charred remains of an Afghan woman after the blaze erupted inside a container used to house refugees at the Moria reception centre on Sunday. The fire was eventually extinguished by plane.The health ministry said 19 people including four children were injured, most of them in the clashes. There were separate claims that a child died with the Afghan woman.Greece's centre-right government said it would immediately step up transfers to the mainland. The camp is four times over capacity. "By the end of Monday," Economou said."The situation was totally out of control," said the local police chief, Vasillis Rodopoulos, describing the melee sparked by the fire. "Their behaviour was very aggressive, they wouldn't let the fire engines pass to put out the blaze, and for the first time they were shouting: kill police."But NGO workers on Lesbos said the chaos reflected growing frustration among the camp's occupants. There have been several fires at the facility since the EU struck a deal with Turkey in 2016 to stem the flow of migrants. A woman and child died in a similar blaze three years ago."No one can call the fire and these deaths an accident," said Marco Sandrone, a field officer with Médecins Sans Frontières. "This tragedy is the direct result of a brutal policy that is trapping 13,000 people in a camp made for 3,000."European and Greek authorities who continue to contain these people in these conditions have a responsibility in the repetition of these dramatic episodes. It is high time to stop the EU-Turkey deal and this inhumane policy of containment. People must be urgently evacuated out of the hell that Moria has become."It is a critical issue for the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won office two months ago promising to crack down on migration.Mitsotakis raised the matter with Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in New York last week, and Greece's migration minister and the head of the coastguard will fly to Turkey for talks this week.Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced that a cabinet meeting called to debate emergency measures had on MondayHowever, Spyros Galinos, until recently the mayor of Lesbos, who held the post when, told the Guardian