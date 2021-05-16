© AP/Tolga Akmen



It is unclear whether the parade was organized by any official pro-Palestine organization. Likewise, the identities of the participants are unknown.

A pro-Palestine car parade through London has caused outrage, after video circulated showing participants calling for the rape and murder of Jews over loudspeaker.The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is divisive in the West, withAmid worldwide rallies and protests against Israel's latest strikes on Gaza,among Jews and Israel supporters.Video purportedly shot on Sunday near a Jewish community center shows a convoy of vehicles decked out in Palestinian flags, with a participant unleashing a tirade of anti-Semitic abuse over a megaphone or speaker."F**k the Jews...f**k their mothers, f**k their daughters, and show your support for Palestine," the man thunders. "Shut them out, rape their daughters," he continues, as other drivers in the convoy honk their horns.The video was instantly condemned online.Further video shows the convoy rolling through what Mendel called "heavily Jewish neighbourhoods," where the honking and flag-waving continued. In this footage, no anti-Semitic abuse was heard.A London Metropolitan Police spokesperson said later on Sunday afternoon that "officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible."The rally came after almost a week of escalating rocket and airstrikes between Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli military. Civilians have been killed on both sides, with 10 Israelis and more than 180 Palestinians killed thus far, according to officials on either side.