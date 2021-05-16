© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images



"These three members dangerously mischaracterized what happened that day and showed more sympathy for the domestic terrorists than the Capitol Police officers who died during the attack.



"The members who testified that January 6th was 'not an insurrection' and undermined the damage that was done put their own political agendas above their country. In doing so, they recklessly disregarded the future harm they could cause by legitimizing a violent attack on our democratic institutions - a conscious and harmful decision calling into question their dedication to their role as Representatives."

"This body took action to hold disloyal members accountable for undermining our democracy and violating the oath they took to defend and protect the constitution. The same holds true today. We cannot allow this abhorrent mischaracterization to go unchecked."

"Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you'd think it was a normal tourist visit."

"In fact, it was Trump supporters who lost their lives that day, not Trump supporters who were taking the lives of others."

(D-R.I.) on Friday began asking Democratic colleagues to sign on to a resolution to censure three House Republicans who tried this week to minimize the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection.In a letter to fellow House Democrats, Cicilline said that a resolution will be forthcoming toCicilline wrote:Cicilline further made his case by noting theAnother House member was censured for supporting recognition of the Confederacy. Cicilline continued:Several Republicans during Wednesday's oversight hearing on the federal and local response to the Jan. 6 insurrection repeatedly tried to downplay the violence and former President Trump's role in inciting a mob of his supporters to try to forcibly stop Congress from certifying President Biden's election victory.— despite otherwise engaging in vandalism and violence elsewhere in the Capitol —About 140 Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers were injured on Jan. 6,Other House Democrats have also introducedSo far, none of those resolutions have moved forward.Brooks, who led the effort in the House to challenge the presidential election results, said at a rally outside the White House on Jan. 6 that "today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."