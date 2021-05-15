© Unknown



While many lawmakers have tried to limit their spending to fields such as health care, transportation and education, some of the least critical projects are also the most expensive...



$1,750,000 to spruce up the Japanese Garden in Portland. $436,100 for a "meditation and restorative yoga" program in New Jersey. And $250,000 to expand the Michelle Obama Library in California.



These are just some of the controversial Community Funding Project requests filed by federal lawmakers as earmarks make a return in Congress.

Joe Biden is trying to sell his next, massive spending bill.to convince Americans it will be for much-needed projects. After all, who doesn't want better roads, bridges, airports, and public transit?But very quickly, we began to see thatThere's so much pork in this thing, it should be served for Thanksgiving dinner. And one of the items has to do with a former first lady.From Fox News:This is why you don't want Democrats in charge of the government. When they don't think anyone's looking, they raid the coffers for every last penny.Why does a Japanese Garden need over a million dollars? Can't the local community do a fundraiser? (Most community gardens and parks have local benefactors, so hands off our money.) And if the good folks in New Jersey want to "meditate" and practice yoga, they can find a local class.Do you mean to tell me she can't muscle up a few thousand to pay for her library?But I guess that's why Democrats are so rich.— only ours. Keep in mind, this is just the tip of the iceberg for this bloated, wasteful, and useless "infrastructure" bill.Republicans better do what they can to oppose it. Do you stand against Washington swamp pork?