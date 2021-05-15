But very quickly, we began to see that this $2 trillion+ package was about anything but infrastructure. There's so much pork in this thing, it should be served for Thanksgiving dinner. And one of the items has to do with a former first lady.
From Fox News:
While many lawmakers have tried to limit their spending to fields such as health care, transportation and education, some of the least critical projects are also the most expensive...It looks like Biden is trying to get lawmakers on board with his bloated spending bill, by letting them add as many wasteful "earmarks" to it as possible.
$1,750,000 to spruce up the Japanese Garden in Portland. $436,100 for a "meditation and restorative yoga" program in New Jersey. And $250,000 to expand the Michelle Obama Library in California.
These are just some of the controversial Community Funding Project requests filed by federal lawmakers as earmarks make a return in Congress.
This is why you don't want Democrats in charge of the government. When they don't think anyone's looking, they raid the coffers for every last penny.
Why does a Japanese Garden need over a million dollars? Can't the local community do a fundraiser? (Most community gardens and parks have local benefactors, so hands off our money.) And if the good folks in New Jersey want to "meditate" and practice yoga, they can find a local class.
But Michelle Obama really takes the cake. The woman is worth millions. She gets checks from book publishers, Netflix, and other major corporations. Do you mean to tell me she can't muscle up a few thousand to pay for her library?
But I guess that's why Democrats are so rich. They never spend any of their money — only ours. Keep in mind, this is just the tip of the iceberg for this bloated, wasteful, and useless "infrastructure" bill.
Republicans better do what they can to oppose it. Do you stand against Washington swamp pork?
R.C.