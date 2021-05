Journalist Matt Taibbi blasted members of the media for their transformation from being challengers to what he referred to as the "Spy State" to becoming "agents" of it.Taibbi wrote a scathing piece on his Substack arguing that "news companies are pioneering a new brand of vigilante reporting" by "partnering with the spy agencies they once oversaw."He began by recalling WikiLeaks' 2010 release of US government secrets from the war in Afghanistan, which he noted that outlets like The New York Times, The Guardian and Der Spiegel "helped" in exposing the documents that were "devastating to America's intelligence community and military," adding that such revelations later inspired former NSA contractor Edward Snowden to come forward in 2014 to expose the agency's surveillance program, resulting in Pulitzer Prizes for journalists Glenn Greenwald, Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras.Taibbi wrote.The liberal commentator then listed the efforts from various news outlets, pointing to a report from The Guardian sounding the alarm on podcasts, ProPublica targeting Apple by arguing its "lax speech environment contributed to the January 6th riot," and reporters from the New York Times, Vice and The Verge "listening in to Clubhouse chats in search of evidence of dangerous thought."Frontline, ProPublica, and Berkley Journalism's Investigative Reporting Program used " high-precision digital forensics " to uncover "evidence" about the Boogaloo Bois, and the Huffington Post worked with the "sedition hunters " at the Twitter activist group "Deep State Dogs" to help identify a suspect later arrested for tasering a Capitol police officer," Taibbi wrote.Taibbi also singled out The Intercept for its 'FBI-like hunt for 'extremists'" on the social media platform Gab,