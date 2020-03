© Reuters / Toby Melville

What 'rules based order'?

Yemen, Syria and the OPCW

Failure on Assange

Israel and GCHQ

A new analysis of British media's coverage of foreign policy has found that, by and large, the UK press acts as "an appendage of the state" andThe statistical analysis was carried out by Declassified UK, a new "public service journalism" project investigating Britain's foreign,military and intelligence policies and run by journalist and historian Mark Curtis.On Twitter, Curtis said the current state of UK press reporting on foreign policy is "shocking" and that the media was "systematically misinforming" the public on numerous issues, as well as routinely "falsely reporting" on the UK's "supposed benevolent role" around the world.Among its findings, Declassified UK said that the term "rules-based international order" has been used in 339 press articles over the past five years — and that Britain is invariably cast as an upholder of that order, despiteWhen it comes to the war in Yemen, the pressWhile many articles covered UK arms exports to Riyadh,The UK media has also mostly "ignored" British military support programs in Saudi Arabia itself, showing a "lack of interest on the part of journalists to expose key aspects of UK foreign policy," it said.On the war in Syria, the Times and Telegraph have reported only "sporadically" on Britain's involvement in the conflict, whileIn addition, comments from former OPCW director Jose Bustani noting "irregular behavior" in the watchdog's controversial Douma investigation were reported in "only one" press outlet — the Mail on Sunday. Three whistleblowers raised the alarm last year about what they claim was the suppression of key information from the OPCW's official report on the alleged chemical attack, but their concerns have received little airing by British journalists.The UK press has also failed in its duty to report fully on the case of jailed WikiLeaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange, the analysis found.In contrast, the British press frequently highlights UN reports on the torture and imprisonment of journalists in foreign countries, it noted.The analysis also found that GCHQ's covert action program known as JTRIG has been specifically mentioned "less than a dozen times" in the national press since Edward Snowden revealed it in 2014 — and all were brief mentions in articles focusing on other subjects. "This is in sharp contrast to the vast attention paid to Russian covert programmes," Curtis wrote.The research, which is the first in a two-part series, covered national print media andUltimately, the study found that the British public is being "bombarded" by views which support the priorities of UK policymakers and there is only a "very small space" in the British press for independent analysis of foreign policy.