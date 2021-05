© TonyGonzales4TX



"It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere. Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help."

"Together, we must fight violence, we must fight corruption and impunity. It is in our countries' mutual interest to provide immediate relief to the Northern Triangle and to address the root causes of migration. Y​o​u and I have discussed it before and understanding a belief — most people don't want to leave home and when they do, it is often because they are fleeing some harm or they are forced to leave because there are no opportunity."

Five young migrant girls — one so young she was crawling naked through the brush — were found by a Texas farmer on his ranch near the Rio Grande River as temperatures soared past 100 degrees, according to a report on Tuesday.The girls, all under the age of 7, were discovered by the farmer on his land in Quemado hungry and crying, the youngest too small to walk, Fox News reported US Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) tweeted out a photo of the girls Sunday night and talked with the farmer."Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis... @POTUS enough is enough let's work together [to] solve this crisis," Gonzalez said in the post.The farmer, identified as Jimmy Hobbs, said he called the Border Patrol and got the children into the shade and gave them food and water.Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News President Biden named Vice President Kamala Harris in March to head up the administration's response to the surge of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States. she met virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador last week andHarris told the Mexican leader:The Biden administration's undoing of former President Donald Trump's border policies has prompted a flood of Central American and Mexican illegal migrants at the US border, including thousands of unescorted children Central Americans looking for refuge from the Northern Triangle countries — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — have taken these policy moves, as well as the overwhelmingly more welcoming tone from Democrats, as a sign that Biden is inviting them to cross the border.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in early March that the problems the agency faced should be blamed on the previous administration.As Mayorkas denied the existence of a crisis,arguing that the "expectations" he set left migrants with the perception that they would be let into the US.