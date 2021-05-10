Those days are over. Today, under the Biden-Kamala administration, the US Border is wide open and the Mexican President is not pleased with the way the Biden administration is assisting cartel leaders in Mexico with their insane policies.
On Friday Lopez Obrador accused the Biden administration of orchestrating a coup against his administration!
Then later Lopez Obrador complained after Kamala Harris walked out of their first meeting on US border! She got up and walked away because she had "other business." Kamala is the Biden "border czar"
ABC International reported:
Much has changed the attitude of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, towards the White House after the departure of Donald Trump. At his first major meeting with the US vice president, who recently assumed the task to solve the migration crisis at the border, the Mexican president accused his northern neighbor of being an interventionist and coup plotters financier. He added Harris' rudeness to not stay for the entire virtual meeting, citing other commitments. Despite this, López Obrador said: "Let's seek understanding, don't fight."A US News reported:
Mexico has sent a diplomatic note asking the United States to suspend funding for an anti-corruption group critical of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday."It's interference, it's interventionism, it's promoting coup plotters," said Lopez Obrador, describing funding that includes money from the U.S. Agency for International Development, commonly known as USAID, as an affront to Mexico's sovereignty.
Lopez Obrador said a formal protest was sent because of financial backing for Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), a group that investigates political corruption. The president says the group is seeking to undermine his government.
"That's why we're asking that (the U.S. government) clarifies this for us. A foreign government can't provide money to political groups."
Comment: USAID, under the guise of a foreign aid agency, is an infiltration tool for the US government, and in particular the CIA.
Lopez Obrador was later asked if he believed the U.S. government was seeking to remove him from office, and he responded that he did not believe that was the case.
Lopez Obrador, who has touted his good relations with both the previous Trump administration and the current Biden administration, was speaking shortly before a call with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration.
