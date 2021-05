© Unknown



Things are not like they used to be. It was well known that Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Donald Trump had a tremendous working relationship. Obrador helped President Trump hold illegal aliens in his country before their trial in the US and Trump rewarded Obrador and Mexico with a strong border policy.Today, under the Biden-Kamala administration,with their insane policies.Then later Lopez Obrador complained after Kamala Harris walked out of their first meeting on US border! She got up and walked away because she had "other business." Kamala is the Biden "border czar" ABC International reported: US News reported:"It's interference, it's interventionism, it's promoting coup plotters," said Lopez Obrador,as an affront to Mexico's sovereignty.Lopez Obrador was later asked if he believed the U.S. government was seeking to remove him from office, and he responded that he did not believe that was the case.Lopez Obrador, who has touted his good relations with both the previous Trump administration and the current Biden administration, was speaking shortly before a call with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration.