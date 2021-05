© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



"So far there's no evidence from our intelligence people that Russia is involved," Biden told reporters. However, he followed that statement by saying that the ransomware used "is in Russia," and Russia therefore has "some responsibility to deal with this."

A cyberattack that crippled the US fuel supplyPresident Joe Biden said. Confusingly, Biden then said thatOperated by the Colonial Pipeline Company,The Biden administration responded by invoking emergency powers to enable truckers to transport more fuel, as traders scrambled to import fuel by sea from Europe.Addressing the attack on Monday, Biden initially threw cold water on the claims of Russian involvement, insteadRumors of Russian involvement were stoked by several mainstream media outlets over the weekend, after it emerged thatbelieved by CNN's anonymous sources to be based in "a Russian-speaking country," was responsible for the attack. In a short statement on Monday, the"whether they work for the state or not," in the words of one cybersecurity consultant to NBC.Though a meeting date is still being hashed out, Biden has previously expressed confidence that he will meet his Russian counterpartpossibly during Biden's visit to Europe for the G-7 summit that month.Ransomware attackers typically encrypt a company's data, locking the firm out of its own systems until a ransom is paid.Speaking at the same White House press conference on Monday, Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber, said thatThe continuing outage has sparked fears that gas prices may soar past $3 per gallon. As of Monday, the national average price per gallon of gasoline stood at $2.97, a 60% increase from a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic suppressed prices.