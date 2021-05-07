© Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters



Rioters have attacked Colombia's parliament during a demonstration in the country's capital Bogota.Dozens broke through the perimeter fences duringPolice fired volleys of teargas and deployed water cannons to disperse the angry crowd as armored police vehicles rushed through the streets of Bogota.MP Juanita Goebertus tweeted thatwhen the crowd attacked the building. The session was later resumed.The protests, which were sparked by controversial tax reform and have been raging across the South American country since April 28, saw fierce clashes with police, arson and looting.Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo was quoted by the Bogota Post as saying that thePolice officer Juan Contreras told Caracol TV howin Bogota's La Aurora neighborhood andThe activists, meanwhile, accuse the police of violently cracking down on the protests.A leading human rights group, Temblores, said it has recordedsince the start of the protests. The NGO saidThe Colombian Ombudsman's Office reported different numbers on Wednesday,Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said theOmbudsman Carlos Camargo Asis added that his office receivedThe public was angered after theBy doing so authorities wanted to increase social spending and reduce the budget deficit. However, many were shocked by the drastic measures at a time when Colombian society is reeling from the economic crisis that was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Sunday that he wasbased on the "principles of consensus."