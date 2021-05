© Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters



President Jair Bolsonaro said the novel coronavirus may have been made in a laboratory to wage "biological warfare", in the latest comments likely to strain Brazil's relations with China.said the far-right leader.Could we be fighting a new war? I wonder. Which country's GDP has grown the most?"He did not name China, but the country where the pandemic began was the only G20 economy to grow last year, notching a 2.3 per cent expansion.The move was widely seen as aimed at mending ties.The theory that Covid-19 emerged in a virology lab in the city of Wuhan is a touchy subject for China - but a favourite of hardline supporters of both Bolsonaro and his political role model, former US president Donald Trump.China strongly denies the theory.A World Health Organization report concluded in March it was "extremely unlikely" the virus originated in a lab.However, WHO experts said they had encountered difficulties accessing raw data when they visited Wuhan.Bolsonaro faces criticism and even a Senate inquiry over his response to Covid-19, which has claimed more than 414,000 lives in Brazil.Brazil announced another 2,811 deaths on Wednesday as Bolsonaro upped his attacks on stay-at-home measures by local authorities to contain the virus. He threatened to issue a decree protecting people's "right to come and go"."And nobody had better dare challenge it."In hard-hit Brazil, vaccine shortages have forced several large cities to suspend administering second doses of the Chinese-developed CoronaVac shot.Bolsonaro said that US President Joe Biden would soon send doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the South American country.Earlier on Wednesday, a senior US administration official said that no decisions had been made on which countries would receive any extra vaccine supplies from the US.