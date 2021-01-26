© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev



One year after the pandemic started, World Health Organization advisor Jamie Metzl wants China to come clean about the origins of the COVID-19 virus.The Kansas City-born, New York-based Metzl, who served as Deputy Staff Director of the Foreign Relations Committee under then Senator Joe Biden (2001-2003) and before that on the National Security Council (1997-99) and the State Department (1999-01) under President Bill Clinton), theorizes it was most likely an accidental lab leak in Wuhan."There's no irrefutable evidence," said Metzl, whoand is also the author of Hacking Darwin."There's just more evidence and as more evidence arrives, the case for accidental lab leak, in my view, increases."We caught up with Metzl down the line from San Miguel de Allende:Jamie Metzl/Postmedia files Photo by Files /PostmediaDo you get the idea of scary viruses being created in a lab may seem a little sci-fi?It may feel like sci-fi to people but what's happening is sci. There is a field of study called "gain of function" research, which is highly controversial in which some scientists amplify the virility of viruses. We know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was involved in gain of function research on bat coronaviruses.Is it because this specifically started in China that we still don't know how COVID-19 started?If there had been an outbreak in Congo or some country in Africa and that country, in the earliest days of the pandemic, prevented World Health Organization investigators from going onto the scene of the outbreak, for nearly a month, the world would have gone berserk.Will a change of the U.S. administration help find an answer?Biden will be tougher on China than President Trump because President Biden is very smart and strategic and he understands that American power and American strength doesn't rest on bluster, it rests on principles, it rests on partnerships, and alliances and accountability. And the Trump administration unfortunately gave China a pass by over politicizing the question of the origin of the virus by alienating America's partners and allies.