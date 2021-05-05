Society's Child
Asian woman attacked with hammer in Times Square
Tina Moore and Craig McCarthy
NY Post
Mon, 03 May 2021 16:20 UTC
The attack unfolded around 8:40 p.m. when the black suspect snapped at her 31-year-old victim, "Take off your mask!" in front of 411 W. 42nd St., cops said Monday.
The attacker swung a hammer at the victim, hitting her on the left side of the face, according to police.
Cops recovered the hammer, but the attacker is still in the wind. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, authorities said.
The injured woman, who has an address listed in California, was treated at NYU Langone Hospital, cops said.
A little more than a day earlier, a 20-year-old man was busted for allegedly attacking an Asian couple just outside Grand Central Station.
The white attacker called the pair "dangerous" and said, "You don't belong here" before hitting the 50-year-old woman in the head with a bag of chips, police said.
Cops nabbed the suspect, Adam Taversiere, inside the station.
Taversiere, who was busted in July for allegedly knocking out windows on an MTA train, faces two counts of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, police said.
He has been arrested 22 prior times dating back to 2018 on charges that include robbery, petit larceny, burglary and assault, a police source said.
What fetters the mind and benumbs the spirit is ever the dogged acceptance of absolutes.

- Edward Sapir
- Edward Sapir
