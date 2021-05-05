© NYPD



An Asian woman was ordered to take off her mask — and then hit in the head with a hammer — by a female stranger in Times Square on Sunday, one of two suspected hate crimes in Manhattan over the weekend.Cops recovered the hammer, but the attacker is still in the wind. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, authorities said.The injured woman, who has an address listed in California, was treated at NYU Langone Hospital, cops said.The white attacker called the pair "dangerous" and said, "You don't belong here" before hitting the 50-year-old woman in the head with a bag of chips, police said.Cops nabbed the suspect, Adam Taversiere, inside the station.Taversiere, who was busted in July for allegedly knocking out windows on an MTA train, faces two counts of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, police said.He has been arrested 22 prior times dating back to 2018 on charges that include robbery, petit larceny, burglary and assault, a police source said.