© AFP putem Getty Images



Iranian police arrested 16 men and women at a mixed-gender party in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.The Tasnim report quotes a local prosecutor, Khalilollah Barzanuni, as saying that the 16 were detained while they were dancing at a party, a neighborhood in the city of Golmakan.Barzanuni also said they drank alcohol and disrespected a Muslim commemoration. Shiites in Iran on Tuesday marked the death of the first Shiite, Imam Ali, cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad.