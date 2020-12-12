© AFP/Getty Images



Saudi Arabia has put a women's rights activist, Loujain al-Hathloul, on trial in a special court set up to handle terrorism cases, more than two years after she was detained over her peaceful activism.She is accused, along with several other campaigners, of activities that "undermine the kingdom's security, stability and national unity," according to the state news agency."Guess what Saudi Arabia does on International Human Rights Day? It sends brave & peaceful activists like Loujain al-Hathloul to their first trial at the 'terrorism court', simply for wanting basic human rights," Amnesty International said on Twitter.The group has described the specialised criminal court (SCC) where her case is being held as an "instrument of repression".Wednesday's court hearing was not open to the public. She has been in jail ever since, awaiting trial.UN human rights experts called for all charges to be dropped and for Hathloul to be released immediately."We are extremely alarmed to hear that Ms al-Hathloul, who has been in detention for more than two years on spurious charges, is now being tried by a specialised terrorism court for exercising her fundamental rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," said Elizabeth Broderick, the chair of the UN working group on discrimination against women and girls.At a brief hearing in an ordinary court last month, when the case was referred to the terrorism court, relatives said Hathloul looked unwell, shaking and speaking in a weak voice as she read out her four-page defence.The looming transfer of power in the US to Joe Biden will increase pressure on Riyadh over its human rights record. Donald Trump the and Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, have been close allies, their bond helping blunt international scrutiny of Saudi's handling of dissent and its bloody intervention in Yemen.Biden has promised to review US-Saudi relations, including Washington's support for the Saudi intervention in Yemen. Business ties will continue, however. US dependence on Saudi oil has fallen markedly as a result of domestic shale gas production, but the kingdom's political stability is still a key US concern.