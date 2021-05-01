During a communications class, Braden Ellis gave a presentation about "cancel culture" and why it is "so destructive and tearing our country apart."
Ellis told The Daily Wire that during his speech, he mentioned how activists attempted to "cancel" the children's show "Paw Patrol" in light of the anti-police sentiment stemming from the Black Lives Matter movement. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, professors, activists, and journalists alike took to social media to decry why "Paw Patrol" was bad for reinforcing the idea that police are helpful.
Ellis claims that his professor allotted a 10-minute question and answer session for students to respond to the presentation. The professor took the designated time to scold Ellis for his views.
Watch:
Professor: So you brought up the police in your speech a few times. So, what is your main concern? Since, I mean, honestly ... the issue is systemic. Because the whole reason we have police departments in the first place, where does it stem from? What's our history? Going back to what [another classmate] was talking about, what does it stem from? It stems from people in the south wanting to capture runaway slaves.Ellis told The Daily Wire that he was shocked to hear his teacher's thoughts on policing in America.
Classmate: Maybe they shouldn't be heroes. Maybe they don't belong on a kid's show.
Ellis: I disagree with what [my classmate] said ... I think cops are heroes and they have to have a difficult job. But we have to —
Professor: All of them?
Ellis: I'd say a good majority of them. You have bad people in every business and every —
Professor: A lot of police officers have committed atrocious crimes and have gotten away with it and have never been convicted of any of it. And I say [it] as a person that has family members who are police officers.
Ellis: Yes, I understand. This is what I believe ... This is not popular to say, but I do support our police. And we have bad people, and the people that do bad things should be brought to justice, I agree with that.
Professor: They haven't.
Ellis: Well, I agree with you on that point [of] they should.
Professor: So, what is your bottom line point? You're saying police officers should be revered? Viewed as heroes? They belong on TV shows [for] children?
Ellis: I think they are heroes in a sense because they come to your need and they come and help you. They have problems just like every other business, but we should fix that —
Professor: It's not a business. I think that's the problem, is looking at it as a business. Because they're actually supposed to protect and serve the people.
Ellis: They do protect us. Who do we call when we're in trouble and someone has a knife or a gun?
Professor: I wouldn't call the police.
Ellis: Why wouldn't you call the police?
Professor: I don't trust them. My life's in more danger in their [presence].
Ellis: Professor, who would you call?
Professor: I wouldn't call anybody.
Ellis: If [someone] intruded your house with a gun...would you have a gun on you? Who would you call?
...
Ellis: I know that it's not popular for me to say that to you guys and people in here, but that's what I believe about the police.
Teacher: Okay. Thank you. I appreciate it. Thank you very much.
"I was shocked to hear her comments about police, but I stood firm in my beliefs," Ellis said. "We need to fight back against this liberal ideology spreading in our colleges and save America."
Cypress College did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.
