A supporter of former President Trump has been found guilty of threatening to kill lawmakers before President Biden's inauguration in January.A jury in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn handed down the verdict for Brendan Hunt, a Queens resident, on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported Hunt said in the video that people should take guns to Biden's inauguration later that month and "literally just spray these motherf---ers."Authorities said Hunt also posted on Facebook in December that he wanted Trump to "hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc" or else "the citizenry will," referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schume r (D-N.Y.).before he was arrested a day before Biden's inauguration.Hunt's attorneys attempted to argue that their client's speech was comedy and that jurors needed to watch how he "cracks up" during the January video. Hunt also tried to argue that he was intoxicated during the video and had no real intention of following through with any of his comments.While the charge did not stem from the Capitol breach itself,