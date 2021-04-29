Since the very start of the great pandemic of 2020, something about the public health response didn't feel right. It was clear from the measures that were enacted and from measures that were not enacted that their purpose had little to do with public health. Instead, they seemed to further a different agenda. Soon we learned that this was all connected to World Economic Forum's hugely ambitious Fourth Industrial Revolution or the Great Reset. But the agenda and the steps taken seemed rushed, panicked and frankly, hopeless.
Many of the solutions and technologies that would need to be rolled out and ready to use turned out to be non-existent or only in conceptual stages of development. As months went on, the events proved this impression correct as we watched the authorities muddle through, destroying their own credibility in the process. In a very recent interview Dr. Rainer Fullmich sated as follows:
"We have a whistleblower and she told us that the original plan was to roll this out in 2050. But then those who are involved with this got greedy and pulled things forward to 2030 and then to 2020 and that's why so many mistakes are happening."I do not believe that the people involved with this got greedy - I believe they understand the fragility and imminent demise of the financial system which is their key mechanism of control over all the levers of influence in society. The implosion of that system would also jeopardize their position of power. So they rushed the Great Reset right off the back of the 2020 pandemic to try and front-run the collapse and put themselves in an iron-fisted control of things ahead of the unfolding crisis. From their various documents and white papers, it is also evident that they had anticipated the public pushback.
Conjuring a big new war...
As I wrote last August, they have
"surely planned diversions to misdirect our grievances... One of the greatest means of diversion are wars. We must therefore guard against believing that our enemies are the Russians, the Chinese or whomever the logic of divide-and-rule would pit us against."Over the last few weeks we've seen a sharp escalation of hostilities in Ukraine between the Kiev government and the Donbas region. The situation became so tense that many learned observers saw a military conflagration as inevitable. On the 6th of April, SouthFront.org published an article, titled, "War Between Russia and Ukraine is Inevitable." Over the weekend I had the pleasure of listening to Tom Luongo's podcast with Alexander Mercouris - two among the most learned geopolitical analysts. While Mercouris was more optimistic about the situation, Tom Luongo expected that the war would break out.
If we judged by historical precedents, I would wholly agree with Luongo. However, I think we are living in a different era today. In the run-up to the previous two world wars, leaders of the key powers (Russia, France, Germany, etc.) were quite naive about the scheming of the British diplomacy and intelligence services which contrived both those wars. Wittingly and unwittingly, they played along and sleepwalked into both those conflicts (OK, Hitler didn't quite 'sleepwalk' into war but he had clearly badly misunderstood the British game and thought he could sue for peace after only limited military engagements).
Today, it is clear that the leaders in Russia, China and certain other nations are remarkably sophisticated, that their understanding of the great geopolitical chessboard is crystal clear, and that they know exactly who their true adversaries are. They have also understood that giving their enemies a war would mean giving them a lifeline. It seems to me that they have made it an imperative priority not to give them that war.
Russia's build-up of an overwhelming military force on its border with Ukraine was therefore not a preparation for war. To the contrary, it was a move to prevent one from erupting. As Victor David Hanson recently wrote, "Wars often arise from uncertainty. When strong countries appear weak, truly weaker ones take risks they otherwise would not." Thus for now, the Ukraine tensions have abated - but if they faced a weak and indecisive Russia, the leadership in Kiev and their Western backers might have made a very different gamble and today the war might already have started.
The cabal that's been dominating the western world for the past two centuries is rapidly running out of time and out of options. Their plans for the one world government are now in tatters and without a new world war, the best they can hope to achieve is to carve out a geopolitical block and erect a new iron curtain around it. The most likely candidate for that block is Western Europe consisting of the old colonial powers and their satellites. However, even this consolation prize will not be viable. As the Soviet experience has taught us, even with an iron fist and heavy-handed repression, the edifice can sustain itself at best for a few decades. But as populations awaken, and awakening they are, the sun will finally set on their system, hopefully for good.
The new world dawning
What's left for the awakened masses to do is to build a better world on the ruins of the old system. Here is what I wrote last March in an earlier blog post:
"We are witnessing the manifestations of old systems collapsing. And while some of those manifestations appear fearsome, keep in mind Confucius' counsel:
A seed grows with no sound. But a tree falls with huge noise. Destruction has noise but creation is quiet. This is the power of silence ... grow silently.Destruction is all around us creating great noise, but you carry a seed that grows silently within you. ... Things that emerge from seeds are worthy of our reverence. If we cultivate them with attention and love, they can grow beautiful and majestic. Dostoevsky said that beauty would save the world. That beauty is us - you and I - our children, our parents, our friends, all of us. We can't see what all these seeds will become, but it should be easy to believe - nature's creations are always so beautiful. "
Just the other day while on a hike, I came across a scene that captured this idea almost perfectly:
It may just be that this crisis we are living through is a precious gift and that we who are privileged to witness humanity at this juncture are fortunate in ways we can't yet fully grasp. We must cherish the gift we are given, do our very best with it and pass it on to our children and their children.
About the Author:
Alex Krainer - @NakedHedgie is the creator of I-System Trend Following, founder of Krainer Analytics and publisher of TrendCompass reports, based in Monaco. He worked as a market analyst, researcher, trader and hedge fund manager for over 25 years. He wrote "Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading," rated #1 book on FinancialExpert.co.uk list of "The 5 Best Commodities Books for Investors and Traders." In March 2021 he published "Alex Krainer's Trend Following Bible." His book "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" was twice banned on Amazon by orders of swamp creatures from the U.S. Department of State. He writes here and also at ISystem-TF.com. He is also a contributing editor at ZeroHedge. His views and opinions are not always for polite society but they are always expressed in sincere pursuit of true knowledge and clear understanding of ideas that matter.
Comment: Author offers a refreshing look at the world situation today as a blessing in disguise, should we grasp its purpose, meaning and opportunity.