© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Artificial Intelligence has forecast Grand Solar Minimum level sunspot activity beginning now through 2050, this has made it through the main stream media. Interestingly, the same information was released in 2015 by Valentina Zharkova but denied and dismissed. Why is this solar activity information being released at this moment ? Is it to explain why all continents are experiencing crop damage and yield reductions from abnormal cold? My findings and thoughts are explained in the video. Thank you for watching.