2021 set a new record having temperatures lower in April than January.

Extreme cold hit Europe and continues until Friday

ARCTIC BLAST TURNS THE RECORD WARMTH TO RECORD COLD

EXTREME COLD IN SLOVENIA

-19.8 °C - Babno Polje (the previous record was -19.0 °C set on the April 4th, 1970)

-19.5 °C - Zadlog

-14.6 °C - Iskrba pri Kočevju

-13.1 °C - Marinča vas

-13.0 °C - Kočevje (the previous record was -10.5 °C set on the Apr 14th, 1986)

-11.6 °C - Dobliče pri Črnomlju (previos record was -5.5 °C set in 1955 and 1956)

RECORD COLD TEMPERATURES AND ALSO OVER WESTERN EUROPE

THURSDAY MORNING WILL AGAIN BRING VERY LOW TEMPERATURES