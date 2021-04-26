© Daily Express



A former service member was filmed marching down a road in Perth in defiance of the lockdown restrictions that had prevented Anzac Day celebrations. The one-man protest caught the attention of local media and of Twitter users.The gesture was meant to markPerth had cancelled an event to mark the occasion after the city went into a snap three-day lockdown on Friday.Local media soon picked up on the one-man march, with one daily, the West Australian, hailing Darby as a "lone hero." The paper said thatPolice officers assisted Darby with his march and even organized an impromptu guard of honor, the outlet reported.Darby, a former staffer for the right-wing One Nation party, served as an army officer for eight years from 1966 to 1974 but did not see combat. He said in an interview thathe said. The event was also canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions.He criticized the government's order to shut down the march, saying that the organizers of the event, the Returned and Services League (RSL), a veterans group, should have been allowed to decide for itself whether to go forward with the march.Darby argued.Many Australians seemed genuinely touched by Darby's lone march, but others accused him of stolen valor, noting that he had never actually fought in a war. Darby himself acknowledged that he was never in a war but has "known many veterans."