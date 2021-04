© REUTERS / AMIR COHEN

Following Friday's overnight attacks, at a Saturday afternoon meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to "prepare for any scenario" in relation to Gaza.

Situation in Jerusalem

Starting late Friday, 36 rockets, according to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), were fired towards Israel from the territory of the Gaza Strip throughout the night.Late Saturday, red alert sirens went off for the second night in a row in southern Israel, triggered by a rocket launch from Gaza, according to the IDF. The rocket exploded near the Israel-Gaza security fence.Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.According to the IDF, the launch was conducted from a civilian area in Gaza. The Times of Israel said that the launch of the rocket came from the area of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.The launch was captured by an Israeli security cam. follows Friday's overnight fighting , after a reported 36 rockets were launched toward Israeli territories, with six, according to the IDF, intercepted by the Iron Dome system. Responding to the attacks, the IDF conducted military strikes against alleged Hamas targets.The remarks were made after an urgent security meeting at the Israel Defence Forces' headquarters in Tel Aviv, with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana, and other senior officials.IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has delayed his visit to US "in light of the events and expected developments".the Damascus Gate close to Jerusalem's Old City. The ban on worshipping outside the Damascus Gate is said to be a part of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.According to the Israeli media, clashes broke out again between Palestinians and law enforcement on Saturday.​At a press conference earlier in the day, Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabta, announced that reinforcements had been sent to Jerusalem, while denouncing "extremists from both sides", according to The Times of Israel.