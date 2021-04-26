Late Saturday, red alert sirens went off for the second night in a row in southern Israel, triggered by a rocket launch from Gaza, according to the IDF. The rocket exploded near the Israel-Gaza security fence.
Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.
According to the IDF, the launch was conducted from a civilian area in Gaza. The Times of Israel said that the launch of the rocket came from the area of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.
The launch was captured by an Israeli security cam.
The fresh wave of attacks follows Friday's overnight fighting, after a reported 36 rockets were launched toward Israeli territories, with six, according to the IDF, intercepted by the Iron Dome system. Responding to the attacks, the IDF conducted military strikes against alleged Hamas targets.
Following Friday's overnight attacks, at a Saturday afternoon meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to "prepare for any scenario" in relation to Gaza.The remarks were made after an urgent security meeting at the Israel Defence Forces' headquarters in Tel Aviv, with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana, and other senior officials.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has delayed his visit to US "in light of the events and expected developments".
Situation in Jerusalem
The attacks come amid soaring tensions between Israelis and Palestinians who have been participating in nightly clashes since the beginning of Ramadan. Tensions have escalated of late because Israeli police have reportedly been preventing worshippers from sitting on the stairs outside the Damascus Gate close to Jerusalem's Old City. The ban on worshipping outside the Damascus Gate is said to be a part of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
A further escalation followed recent reports of Arabs or people with Arab accents being attacked in Jerusalem. These reports came after a series of attacks against Jews that were filmed and shown on TikTok.
According to the Israeli media, clashes broke out again between Palestinians and law enforcement on Saturday.
At a press conference earlier in the day, Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabta, announced that reinforcements had been sent to Jerusalem, while denouncing "extremists from both sides", according to The Times of Israel.
Comment: Sputnik reports that a protest of 700 Palestinians eruped on the Gaza border amidst the unrest: See also: