© Reuters / Leah Millis



Security agencies fear that January's events at the US Capitol, which was stormed by Donald Trump's supporters after the election, may repeat themselves at the Knesset and are training to avert such a scenario, local media said.The Knesset Guard and security agencies are even considering the possibility that those unhappy with the results of the vote may try attacking the Israeli legislature in West Jerusalem.The scenario, which resembles the Capitol siege, was one of several included in the election day preparations of the security forces, Israeli Channel 13 reported.On January 6, hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump overran the Capitol building in Washington as the US Congress met inside to certify the presidential election results in favor of his rival, Joe Biden. Five people died in the unrest, including a police officer, with hundreds of rioters later facing federal charges.A special room will be set up inside the Knesset on Tuesday by the police, the Shin Bet security agency and the state prosecution to monitor potentially violent or inflammatory activity, according to the report.