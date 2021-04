© Unknown

The key point here surely is whether the élites' Great Re-set - to reinvent themselves as leaders of the 're-vamped' values of liberalism, overlayered by a newly up-dated, AI and robot-led, post-modernity - is destined to succeed, or not.

"And this is important — it is a double-process to update the West itself - and [at the same time], to project an updated version to the world beyond. This is a kind of postmodern combination of the Western and the Modern."

About the Author:

Alastair Crooke, a former British diplomat, is the founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum.

Globalist forces are being mobilised to win a last battle in the 'long-war' - looking to break-through everywhere.deriving from a failure to distinguish between legitimate criticism and - what he terms - illegitimate rebellion. Once control over the justifying myth of America was lost,And the disparity between the myth and public experience of it became only too evident.Writing in 2014,The Establishment would, in Gurri's telling, be so constrained within their 'bubble' that they would be unable to assimilate their loss of monopoly over their own confected 'reality'. This Establishment denial would be made manifest, he argued, in a delusional, ham-fisted authoritarian manner. His predictions have been vindicated withSuch a response would only confirm the suspicions of the public, thus setting off a vicious circle of yet more "distrust and loss of legitimacy", Gurri concluded.This was Gurri's main thrust. The book's striking feature however, wasIn America,- not the other way around. The point here essentially being that America no longer saw Red and Blue as the two extended wings belonging to the bird of liberal democracy. For something around half of America,and against them.- the principal component to 'old' liberal globalism - though tarnished and largely discredited,as made clear in the cogent reasoning recently advanced by Robert Kagan: Absent the justifying myth of 'seeding democracy across the world' around which to organise the empire, the moral logic of the entire enterprise begins to fall apart, Kagan argued (with surprising frankness). He thus asserts thatAn America that retreats from global hegemony, he argues, would no longer possess the cohesive binding to preserve America as liberal democracy, at home either.Gurri is ambivalent on the élite's ability to stick fast. He both asserts that "the centre cannot hold", but then adds that the periphery had "no clue what to do about it".He called thiswhere outsiders can "neutralize, but not replace the centre" and "networks can protest and overthrow, but never govern".There may indeed be some truth in this latter observation, yet what is happening today in the U.S. is but one 'battle' (albeit a key one) in a longer strategic war, reaching far back. The notion of a New World Order is nothing new. Imagined by globalists today, as before, it remains a teleological process of the 'westification' of the globe (western 'universal values'), pursued under the rubric of (scientific) modernism.— not the same Western values as they were yesterday. The reek of colonialism has been exorcised from the imperial project through the launch of war on 'white supremacy' and on racial and social injustice.Mothers' milk. Who would resist such a well-intentioned agenda?As Professor Dugin writes - the root to this meta-historical struggle -Firstly, tointerpenetrating within a vast surrounding, living macrocosm (this aim being largely achieved via the advent of empirical Scientism); then(via Protestant individualism); and lately,(through globalism). And finally, we reach the shedding 'late-stage' -including ethnicity and gender (both now to be self-defined).It is the passage to a new kind of liberalism, one that sweeps gender and identity into full, liquid fluidity. This latter aspect is not some secondary 'accessory' or add on - it is 'something' essentially embedded within in the logic of liberalism. The logic is inescapable.(But let's not go there; it is dark - i.e. being human is to impose the subjective on the objective - "We need to liberate the objects from the subjects, from humanity, and explore the things as they are - without man, without being a tool of man").It has created oppositions of various kinds, both abroad and at home.Now they are at a crucial impasse. When they speak aboutBut it is not as straight-forward as it seems. Everything seemed almost primed to fall into place twenty years ago; yet now, the Establishment is having to fight for every element of this strategy because everywhere they encounter a growing resistance. And it is no insignificant resistance.Fyodor Dostoevsky described in The DemonsTranscendence? 'You can't just be rid of it'.In the Demons, its denial and rejection leads only to warped violence (including child-rape), wanton destruction, and other extreme pathological behaviour.Dostoevsky originally envisioned Demons as a political polemic, but horrified by news reports of a Russian nihilist leader's orchestration of a pointless political murder, Dostoevsky fictionalised the story, hoping to shed light on how the sensitive, genteel, well-meaning Russian secular liberals of the 1840s had prepared the way for their 1860s generation of radicalized, ideology-maddened children bent on tearing down the world.In a sense, Dostoevsky's exploration of the psychology of secular liberal Russians in the 1840s (who passed on their criticisms of the establishment to the next generation) were somehow forerunners to the Woodstock generation of the 1960s - of easy-going, spoiled youth in search for meaning and transcendence from boring 'reality' through music, sex and drugs. Both produced angry children driven by hate towards a world conspiring constantly to frustrate their vision of how things 'should be'.If asked why Western culture has beenfor roughly two centuries with no end in sight, Dostoevsky would probably answer that(Carl Jung came to the same view).So will the Re-set be realised?The élites still cling to westernisationThe obstacles are many and growing.Who is in charge of foreign policy? It is opaque. And America itself is irreconcilably split and weakened. But also, for the first time,Nonetheless, the globalist call to arms is evident.- looking to break-through everywhere.The U.S. thinks to lead the maritime and rim-land powers in imposing a searing psychological, technological and economic defeat on the Russia-China-Iran alliance. In the past, the outcome might have been predictable. This time Eurasia may very well stand solid against a weakened Oceana (and a faint-hearted Europe). It would shake Leviathan to its foundations. Who knows what might then emerge from the ruins of post-modernity.