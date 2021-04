© AFP 2021 / JACK GUEZ

Earlier, red flags were raised after an unexpected explosion erupted near the Israeli town of Ramle. However, it was later revealed to be part of a "controlled" test being conducted by Israeli-owned defense firm Tomer.Rocket sirens were activated in Abu Karinat, an Israeli village located in the Negev desert, early Thursday after a surface-to-air missile was launched from Syrian territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have revealed.Incidentally, the sirens sounded off in an area near Dimona, where Israel's Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center is situated.The Israel Defense Forces initially tweeted that the agency was investigating the development before announcing that the blast was the result of a Syria-launched missile that had fallen in the Negev region.Although the IDF reported that there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities within the Israeli state, the same could not be said for Syrian forces.The Israeli Army Radio has stated the blast came about after a Syrian anti-aircraft missile had overflown its target.The incident comes on the heels of a recent escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, which has vowed to retaliate after Tehran's Natanz nuclear facility came under an attack. Iranian officials have labeled the setback an example of "nuclear terrorism."