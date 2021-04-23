Dimona nuclear site
© AFP 2021 / JACK GUEZ
Earlier, red flags were raised after an unexpected explosion erupted near the Israeli town of Ramle. However, it was later revealed to be part of a "controlled" test being conducted by Israeli-owned defense firm Tomer.

Rocket sirens were activated in Abu Karinat, an Israeli village located in the Negev desert, early Thursday after a surface-to-air missile was launched from Syrian territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have revealed.

Incidentally, the sirens sounded off in an area near Dimona, where Israel's Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center is situated.

The IDF told Sputnik that the Nuclear Research Center had not been damaged by the missile attack.

"There are no reports about any damage or injured people," the IDF press service said.

Initial reports indicated that sirens sounded off as local residents voiced concerns on social media regarding a loud explosion and reports of homes shaking. Netizens had also reported feeling blasts in Jerusalem and across central Israel.


The Israel Defense Forces initially tweeted that the agency was investigating the development before announcing that the blast was the result of a Syria-launched missile that had fallen in the Negev region.

The IDF explained in a statement that Israeli forces responded to the airstrike by returning fire with a missile of its own. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency subsequently reported that Syrian air defense systems had been activated to repel "Israeli aggression."

Although the IDF reported that there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities within the Israeli state, the same could not be said for Syrian forces. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, at least four service members were injured as a result of Israel's strike.


The Israeli Army Radio has stated the blast came about after a Syrian anti-aircraft missile had overflown its target.

The incident comes on the heels of a recent escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, which has vowed to retaliate after Tehran's Natanz nuclear facility came under an attack. Iranian officials have labeled the setback an example of "nuclear terrorism."