Israeli sirens sound off near Dimona nuclear site as Syrian missile reportedly overshoots target
Gaby Arancibia
Sputnik
Wed, 21 Apr 2021 23:03 UTC
Sputnik
Wed, 21 Apr 2021 23:03 UTC
Rocket sirens were activated in Abu Karinat, an Israeli village located in the Negev desert, early Thursday after a surface-to-air missile was launched from Syrian territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have revealed.
Incidentally, the sirens sounded off in an area near Dimona, where Israel's Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center is situated.
The IDF told Sputnik that the Nuclear Research Center had not been damaged by the missile attack.
"There are no reports about any damage or injured people," the IDF press service said.
Initial reports indicated that sirens sounded off as local residents voiced concerns on social media regarding a loud explosion and reports of homes shaking. Netizens had also reported feeling blasts in Jerusalem and across central Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces initially tweeted that the agency was investigating the development before announcing that the blast was the result of a Syria-launched missile that had fallen in the Negev region.
The IDF explained in a statement that Israeli forces responded to the airstrike by returning fire with a missile of its own. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency subsequently reported that Syrian air defense systems had been activated to repel "Israeli aggression."
Although the IDF reported that there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities within the Israeli state, the same could not be said for Syrian forces. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, at least four service members were injured as a result of Israel's strike.
The Israeli Army Radio has stated the blast came about after a Syrian anti-aircraft missile had overflown its target.
The incident comes on the heels of a recent escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, which has vowed to retaliate after Tehran's Natanz nuclear facility came under an attack. Iranian officials have labeled the setback an example of "nuclear terrorism."
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
- In push for diversity, military canine units to give equal opportunities to chihuahuas
Quote of the Day
The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same.
- Stendhal
