© AFP / Mandel Ngan



Backed by President Biden, the House has passed a bill that would make Washington, DC, a state, and with it lock down the Democratic Party's control of Congress. However, the bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate.The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass HR. 51, a bill that would see the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, become the 51st US State and the newest state admitted to the union since Hawaii in 1959. The bill passed on a party-lines vote of 216-208.Some activists in the District of Columbia have pushed for statehood for a long time, but their cause was generally regarded as a fringe one, especially as the US Constitution requires that the nation's capital be located in a federal district, under the direct control of Congress and separate from any other state. To get around this, HR. 51 proposes shrinking the federal district to a tiny sliver of land encompassing the White House, Supreme Court and Capitol.The statehood cause now has the support of the Biden administration, which released a statement on Wednesday decrying the current situation as a "denial of self-governance" for the district's 700,000-plus residents, and claiming that statehood would "make our Union stronger and more just."Energized by their return to power, the Democrats are unlikely to be deterred, and HR. 51 also includes other partisan measures that were written off as Republican fear mongering prior to Biden's election. One addition would federalize election rules, while a proposal in Congress seeks to expand the US Supreme Court to 13 justices - presumably so its current 6:3 ratio in favor of 'conservative' judges would be flipped to 7:6 the other way. The Biden administration has not openly supported the proposal, but Biden recently signed an executive order aimed at reevaluating the "membership and size" of the court.