The progressive congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) has called rent cancellation legislation "literally a matter of life and death." At the same time, she has collected cash from her own rental properties.Pressley and her husband refinanced the building as a multifamily investment property in August 2020. That requires the couple to maintain rent loss insurance.Pressley's office did not return multiple requests for comment on whether the Democrat collected rent during the pandemic, and her real estate agent also did not return a request for comment.The bill also uses taxpayer money to create a "landlord relief fund" that prioritizes landlords with "the fewest available amount of assets," meaning Pressley and other minor lessors would be more likely to receive funds than large real estate firms.While supporting the bill, Pressley argued that rental payments force American families to "choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their head."The lawmaker's building serves as both a primary residence and rental property, with the Democrat living in one unit and renting out the other. The property's deed, mortgage papers, and homestead declaration list her husband's name; Pressley herself is not mentioned on the documents. The Democrat, however, reported the 2019 rental income as her own and also listed the six-figure mortgage as her personal liability — the appropriate move, according to Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust executive director Kendra Arnold."[Pressley] would have an interest in the property regardless. A spousal designation on her financial disclosure wouldn't be especially important for that type of investment," Arnold told the Free Beacon. "Same with the loan — even if she doesn't own the property, she would still be responsible for the mortgage."