The Czech government will not invite Russia's Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.The decision, which effectively excludes Russia from the multi-billion dollar tender, was announced two days after Prague expelled 18 Russian embassy staff, saying it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in explosions at an ammunition depot in 2014.Russia has dismissed the accusation as absurd.Rosatom called the decision to exclude it regrettable and politically motivated."We regret this decision of the Czech authorities, because theit said."The Russian offer envisioned the involvement of hundreds of Czech and European companies in the project of the Dukovany nuclear power plant expansion project, which."Debate was already fierce over whether Russia should have a place in the tender for a new unit to replace aging blocks at Dukovany, owned by majority state-controlled utility CEZ (CEZP.PR) The Industry Ministry announced in March a pre-qualification round, set as a security assessment for potential bidders, before the launch of the tender which is expected after a new government takes office following an election due in October.Havlicek said on Monday that. Rosatom would also be excluded from delivering key nuclear technology even in a consortium.