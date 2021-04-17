© Reuters / David W Cerny



The Czech Republic says it will expel 18 Russian diplomats, alleging that Russian intelligence officers were involved in a local munitions depot blast in 2014.The move by Prague came amid a diplomatic standoff between Moscow and Washington that began midweek, after US President Joe Biden ordered 10 Russian diplomats out of the country over the Kremlin's alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election and its claimed involvement in last year's SolarWinds cyber-espionage case., with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that 10 American diplomats would be expelled from Russia, and promising measures that would bar US funds and NGOs from interfering in its internal affairs.Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek announced the expulsion at a joint press conference in the country's capital."We are keeping our partners from the European Union and NATO informed and ask for their support," Hamacek added.Several explosions rocked an ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice, some 330km southeast of Prague, in October 2014. The blasts killed two employees of a private company that had been renting the warehouse from the Czech military.Also on Saturday, theover "serious crime." They were identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov -The two men have previously denied any links to the Russian Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and have complained their lives have been ruined by unsubstantiated accusations coming from London.between Petrov and Boshirov's wanted status and the Vrbetice explosions, when asked for comment by news agency RIA Novosti.