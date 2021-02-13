The Czech government has lost a parliamentary vote to extend a state of emergency, likely leading to the end of shop closures and curfews from next week and eliminating its main tool against a raging coronavirus pandemic.Pubs and restaurants could stay closed while some other measures could remain under different legislation.Three districts were put into stricter lockdowns on Thursday while German media reported a likely entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic.Czech daily cases were the second highest in Europe in the past two weeks after Portugal, according to European Centre for Disease Control data.The country has reported 17,772 deaths, according to ourworldindata.org.