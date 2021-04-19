© Dan Herrick for NY Post



An unhinged motorist threw a caustic chemical at an NYPD officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in Brooklyn — and then hurled a lit Molotov cocktail at another cop who stopped him when he tried to escape, police said.The terrifying episode unfolded shortly before 8 a.m. at Clarendon Road and East 45th Street in East Flatbush, when cops stopped a 44-year-old man who was driving a gray 2000 Lincoln Town Car, police said.Charges are pending, police said.The officer who was splashed with the chemical is being treated for burns at an area hospital, the NYPD said.Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch blamed left-leaning Big Apple politicians for fostering a climate that allows such attacks.Residents too were stunned by the brazen attack on New York's Finest."They should respect the cops," said Jennifer LeBlanc, 64. "If they stop you, you stop. Respect the cops, doesn't matter what it is, they should respect the cops. They are here for our protection."An NYPD operations alert went out to all uniformed officers after the frightening incident: "Remember: Car stops are not 'routine.'"